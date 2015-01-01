Abstract

Sedative hypnotics are among the classes of drugs reported to influence falls. However, the effects of the sedative hypnotic drugs, suvorexant and ramelteon, on falls are not well known. Therefore, we conducted this retrospective case-control study to examine the association of the use of these two sedative hypnotics with the risk of falls. Conducted at the Sapporo Medical University Hospital in Japan, our study included 360 patients with fall incidents and 819 randomly selected control patients. Patients in the fall group were significantly older with a lower body mass index, and had a history of falls, disabilities in activities of daily living, cognitive impairment, and delirium. Monovariate analysis revealed that patients in the fall group frequently used ramelteon [odds ratio (OR) 2.38, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.49-3.81, p<0.001], but rarely used suvorexant (OR 0.66, 95% CI: 0.29-1.39, p=0.317), compared with control patients. Furthermore, multivariate analysis revealed that ramelteon use did not increase the risk of falls (adjusted OR 1.43, 95% CI: 0.82-2.48, p=0.207), whereas suvorexant use significantly decreased the risk of falls (adjusted OR 0.32, 95% CI: 0.13-0.76, p=0.009). Although ramelteon tends to be used in patients at a high risk of falls, it may not increase the risk of falls. In contrast, the use of suvorexant may reduce the risk of falls.

Language: ja