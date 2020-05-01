Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2019, the National Youth Sports Strategy was released and called for regular analysis, interpretation, and dissemination of U.S. youth sports surveillance data. The purpose of this study is to provide the recent national estimates of U.S. youth aged 6-17 years who participate in sports and examine the differences in participation by demographic characteristics, overall and across age groups.



METHODS: Nationally representative data on parent-reported youth sports participation from the 2017-2018 National Survey of Children's Health (n=36,779) were analyzed in 2019. The prevalence and 95% CIs of youth sports participation were estimated by demographic characteristics, overall and by age group. Investigators assessed the significant (p<0.05) differences and trends in participation using pairwise t-tests and orthogonal polynomial contrasts and effect modification by age group using logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Overall, 57.7% (95% CI=56.6, 58.9) of U.S. youth participated in sports. Participation was highest among youth who were aged 10-13 years, male, and white, non-Hispanic and increased with increasing parent/caregiver education and household income (all p<0.05). Differences in participation by demographic characteristics were more pronounced among younger youth. For example, prevalence by household income level ranged from 32.7% to 79.9% among children aged 6-9 years and from 41.6% to 67.2% among youth aged 14-17 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Although nearly 6 in 10 U.S. youth participate in sports, substantial disparities exist, especially among younger children. Identifying and overcoming the barriers may help increase youth sports participation in the U.S.

