Abstract

Brief Interventions (BIs) for problematic drug use in general medical settings, including in Emergency Departments (EDs), have shown disappointing results compared to those that target problematic alcohol use. Telephone booster calls may augment the impact of a BI delivered in the ED. The current study uses data from the National Drug Abuse Treatment Clinical Trials Network (CTN) Protocol 0047, "Screening, Motivational Assessment, Referral, and Treatment in Emergency Departments (SMART-ED)", a multisite randomized clinical trial conducted in six EDs in the U.S. We examine dose effects of telephone boosters (0, 1, or 2 calls completed) with non-treatment seeking patients who we randomized to the BI-Booster condition and who endorsed problematic drug use during their ED visit (N = 427). We assessed primary outcomes at 3-, 6-, and 12-month follow-ups, which included past month use of the primary drug of choice, use of any drug, and heavy drinking. There were no significant differences among those completing 0, 1, or 2 booster calls on any of the three main outcomes at 3-, 6-, and 12-months post-BI in the ED. Patients who were older were significantly more likely to complete booster calls. Taken together, these findings raise questions about the clinical utility of booster phone calls following screening and BIs targeting heterogeneous drug use in the ED.

