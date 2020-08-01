SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnson JL, Capin JJ, Arundale AJH, Zarzycki R, Smith AH, Snyder-Mackler L. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)

DOI

10.2519/jospt.2020.9407

PMID

32741328

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if the addition of perturbation training to a secondary injury prevention program reduced the rate of second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries compared to the prevention program alone.

DESIGN: Single-blinded randomized control trial.

METHODS: Thirty-nine female athletes who intended to return to cutting/pivoting sports were enrolled 3-9 months after primary ACLR. Athletes were randomized into either progressive strengthening, agility, plyometric, and prevention (SAPP) or SAPP plus perturbation training (SAPP+PERT) groups; each had ten sessions over 5 weeks. Occurrence and side of second ACL injury were recorded for two years after primary ACLR.

RESULTS: There were nine second ACL injuries in the two years after ACLR. There was no statistically significant difference in rate or side of second ACL injury between the SAPP+PERT and SAPP groups.

CONCLUSION: Adding perturbation training to a secondary ACL injury prevention program did not affect the rate of second ACL injuries in female athletes. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 1 Aug 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.9407.


Language: en

Keywords

female athletes; young athletes; ACL; perturbation; return to sport; second injury prevention

