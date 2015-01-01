|
Citation
|
Lucas C, Crowell KR, Olympia RP. NASN Sch. Nurse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32741252
|
Abstract
|
Through a series of case scenarios, this article describes the assessment and management of suspected physical child abuse presenting as bruises and burns. Although it is not uncommon for school-age children to have accidental injuries, recognizing patterns associated with physical child abuse and understanding red flags for abuse is vital. Failure to recognize injury patterns suspicious for physical child abuse, and thus failure to intervene appropriately, may leave children at risk for more serious injury or death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; burns; bruise; medical neglect; physical child abuse