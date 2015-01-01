Abstract

Developing scientific evidence showing the impact of intimate partner violence (IPV) on companies' productivity is an effective way to involve them in IPV prevention. However, there are no suitable and brief self-report instruments available that measure this impact on labor settings. This study develops and assesses the measurement properties of lost days of labor productivity scale based on tardiness, absenteeism, and presenteeism which may be due to IPV. Fourteen items have been developed and tested for 2,017 employees in 306 companies in Ghana, Pakistan, and South Sudan. Descriptive statistics, confirmatory factor analysis, heterotrait-monotrait matrix, and reliability coefficients have been conducted to assess the reliability of the scores. Confirmatory factor analysis indicates a two-factor second-order solution, stable by sex and countries. All subscales demonstrate good reliability, construct and discriminant validity, showing that the scale is a valid and reliable self-report questionnaire, which may measure the impact of IPV on businesses.

