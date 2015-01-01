SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Slabaugh K, Harris S, Wilcock S. J. Dr. Nurs. Pract. 2018; 11(2): 143-150.

(Copyright © 2018, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/2380-9418.11.2.143

32745022

BACKGROUND: Depression is a leading health concern in college health. An on-campus health clinic was identified as conducting complaint-based screening. U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends standardized screening in all primary care settings.

OBJECTIVE: To implement a quality improvement project for standardized screening and referral of depressive symptoms and identify factors related to mentoring program interest in a college health clinic.

METHODS: Demographic survey and Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2) were distributed to students who met inclusion criteria. Positive screens received further intervention with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and immediate evaluation, encouragement of follow-up, or educational handout.

RESULTS: Of students receiving primary care services at a college health center, 221 completed demographic surveys, 165 completed the PHQ-2, and eight students received interventions for positive screens. Furthermore, 74.6% of students expressed interest in a mentoring program.

CONCLUSIONS: The project demonstrates ease of standardized screening in the college health setting without excessive burden to staff or budget. This is a critical preventative care measure for improving early detection and management of depression at college health centers.

IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING: Initiation of standardized screening on college campuses is a worthwhile investment and should be implemented by registered nurses (RNs) and advanced practice nurses. Support program initiation should be considered to help students with unmanaged symptoms.


depression; suicide prevention; college health; standardized screening

