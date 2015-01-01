Abstract

Suicide rates appear to be influenced by the economy. In the Netherlands, fluctuation in these rates in the last 10 years was mainly seen in men. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a negative impact on this fluctuation. There are no reliable predictors of suicidality yet, but there are developments that could lead to better predictions. Examples include 'big data' and 'machine learning' in combination with a network approach in which psychopathology is seen as a complex dynamic system. Better differentiation of suicidality can help clinical practice to offer tailored treatment and prevention. Suicidality is a multifactorial and complex phenomenon that goes beyond mental healthcare. In recent years, various prevention strategies and lines of research have been launched that focus on this complexity, making suicidality easier to treat and understand. The 113 foundation for suicide prevention has an important coordinating and facilitating role in this.

Language: nl