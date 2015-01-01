Abstract

People with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) relatively often experience suicidality. This seems partly related to comorbid disorders such as depression, ADHD and addiction. In addition, people with ASD are relatively vulnerable due to limitations in social communication, for example for bullying behavior of others. This, too, plays a role in suicidality, as well as having a strong tendency to ruminate and difficulty regulating emotions. Particularly in women with ASD, we see increased suicidality; possibly because they have more comorbid disorders, but also because of their tendency to camouflage and compensate. Social support and a sense of belonging do not protect people with ASD against suicidality. Practical help does seemtobe a protective factor. In clinical practice, health professionals should be aware of possible suicidality in people with ASD. Treatment of comorbidity and emotion regulation problems, as well as the practical guidance and the use of good anti-bullying programs can play an important role in this.

Language: nl