Abstract

Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands. Nevertheless, some individuals decide to plan their self-chosen death without the help of a physician. 'Right-to-die' organisations provide advice about humane deaths, which include voluntary refusal of food and fluids, the helium method and use of a lethal overdose of medication. It is known that suicides are sometimes influenced by the media and internet. Since 2013, 'right-to-die' organisations have informed individuals about the use of a deadly barbiturate overdose and the helium method. A rise in suicides resulting from these methods has subsequently been observed in the Netherlands. Suicides are recorded as deaths resulting from unnatural causes and are therefore investigated by a forensic physician, forensic investigator and tactical investigator. Investigation should determine the cause of death and rule out a staged crime, 'criminal' assisted suicide or an accident.

