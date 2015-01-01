Abstract

In recent decades, traumatic brain injury (TBI) has become one of the most important health problems worldwide and is a major cause of morbidity, mortality and economic losses. Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is less considered, with clinical underestimation leading to an epidemiological underevaluation of its incidence. Many of the signs and symptoms induced by mTBI are difficult to highlight clinically, especially those related to cognitive, behavioral, or emotional impairment. The complexity of the biological mechanisms induced by mTBI in the elderly determines synchronous pathogenic actions in which the vascular, inflammatory and neurodegenerative elements are intertwined. It is difficult to highlight a major pathogenic factor, since they act simultaneously, multimodally, in a real pathogenic cascade. The identification of mTBI and cerebral vascular changes by neuroimaging techniques, transcranial Doppler (TCD) or biological markers, suggests a potential prophylactic intervention by using neuroprotective factors as early as possible. Proper prophylaxis measures with neurotrophic treatment, rebalancing the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)∕glutamate balance and combating the chronic inflammatory process, can become important pharmacological therapeutic targets.

Language: en