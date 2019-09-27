|
Niu YY, Jian XD, Tian D. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 546-547.
Vernacular Title
急性吸入性甲醇中毒二例
PMID
32746583
Abstract
The retrospective analysis of the clinical data and treatment process of 2 cases of methanol poisoning by inhalation through the respiratory tract suggests that severe methanol poisoning can cause damage to multiple organs. Early recognition of the occurrence of multiple organ dysfunction and control of its progress, early hemofiltration treatment can effectively save lives; under the guidance of arterial blood gas results, repeated use of sodium bicarbonate solution to correct acidosis, reduce optic nerve damage, and avoid severe acid Poisoning death, improve the cure rate.
Language: zh