Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Niu YY, Jian XD, Tian D. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 546-547.

Vernacular Title

急性吸入性甲醇中毒二例

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20190927-00412

PMID

32746583

Abstract

The retrospective analysis of the clinical data and treatment process of 2 cases of methanol poisoning by inhalation through the respiratory tract suggests that severe methanol poisoning can cause damage to multiple organs. Early recognition of the occurrence of multiple organ dysfunction and control of its progress, early hemofiltration treatment can effectively save lives; under the guidance of arterial blood gas results, repeated use of sodium bicarbonate solution to correct acidosis, reduce optic nerve damage, and avoid severe acid Poisoning death, improve the cure rate.

通过对2例经呼吸道吸入甲醇中毒病例临床资料和救治过程的回顾性分析，提示重度甲醇中毒可致多器官功能损害。应早期识别多器官功能障碍的发生并控制其进展，及早血液滤过治疗，可有效地抢救生命；在动脉血气结果指导下，反复使用碳酸氢钠溶液纠正酸中毒，减轻视神经损伤，避免重度酸中毒死亡，提高治愈率。


Language: zh
