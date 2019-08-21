SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fan XK, Chen ZJ, Xiang TX, Yang LL, Chen W, Zhong BT. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 542-544.

(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20190821-00347

32746581

From August 21 to December 13, 2018, a tetramine poisoning incident in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province was investigated, and the clinical diagnosis and treatment of tetramine poisoning was analyzed. There were 6 cases of poisoning caused by artificial tetramine poisoning. The diagnosis was delayed, coma and convulsions were severe manifestations continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) was effective in the treatment of severe cases, and all 6 cases were cured. The possibility of poisoning should be considered for unexplained coma and/or convulsions. Although tetramine is banned, it still needs to be highly vigilant and avoids the recurrence of delayed diagnosis and treatment.


Language: zh

Poisoning; Continuous renal replacement therapy, (CRRT); Intentional poisoning; Tetramine

