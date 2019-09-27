|
Citation
Wang Y, Wang YY, Peng ZQ. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 536-537.
Vernacular Title
一起清理人饮工程蓄水池致村民中毒死亡事件的调查
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32746579
Abstract
The investigation and analysis of an incident of 7 villagers' poisoning deaths caused by the clearing of the reservoir of the drinking water project was conducted, and it was determined that the incident was an acute mixed gas poisoning incident dominated by carbon monoxide. Relevant departments should pay attention to the incident, strengthen the safety management of human drinking water reservoirs and health education and education in rural confined spaces to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
Language: zh