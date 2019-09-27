Abstract

The investigation and analysis of an incident of 7 villagers' poisoning deaths caused by the clearing of the reservoir of the drinking water project was conducted, and it was determined that the incident was an acute mixed gas poisoning incident dominated by carbon monoxide. Relevant departments should pay attention to the incident, strengthen the safety management of human drinking water reservoirs and health education and education in rural confined spaces to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



对一起因清理人饮工程蓄水池致7名村民中毒死亡事件进行调查分析，判定该事件是一起以一氧化碳为主的急性混合性气体中毒事件。相关部门应对该事件予以重视，加强人饮工程蓄水池安全管理和农村密闭空间作业健康宣教，防止类似事件再度发生。

Language: zh