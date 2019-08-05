Abstract

To analyze the clinical data of a case of acute emamectin·chlorfenapyr poisoning in Guangzhou 12th People's Hospital in 2019. The patient developed high fever and night sweats, and gradually became unconscious. The patient died after 5 days of treatment. The toxicity and mortality of emamectin·chlorfenapyr were high. For acute poisoning patients, in addition to conventional symptomatic treatment, early blood purification treatment should be actively carried out.



对2019年广州市第十二人民医院收治的1例急性甲维·虫螨腈中毒患者的临床资料进行回顾性分析。患者出现高热、盗汗，逐渐出现意识不清，治疗5 d后死亡。甲维·虫螨腈毒性强，致死率高。对于急性中毒患者除常规对症治疗外，应早期积极行血液净化治疗。

Language: zh