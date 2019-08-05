SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luo ZH, Chen YQ, Lin JR, Jiang WZ. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 534-535.

Vernacular Title

急性甲维·虫螨腈中毒死亡一例

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20190805-00328

PMID

32746578

Abstract

To analyze the clinical data of a case of acute emamectin·chlorfenapyr poisoning in Guangzhou 12th People's Hospital in 2019. The patient developed high fever and night sweats, and gradually became unconscious. The patient died after 5 days of treatment. The toxicity and mortality of emamectin·chlorfenapyr were high. For acute poisoning patients, in addition to conventional symptomatic treatment, early blood purification treatment should be actively carried out.

对2019年广州市第十二人民医院收治的1例急性甲维·虫螨腈中毒患者的临床资料进行回顾性分析。患者出现高热、盗汗，逐渐出现意识不清，治疗5 d后死亡。甲维·虫螨腈毒性强，致死率高。对于急性中毒患者除常规对症治疗外，应早期积极行血液净化治疗。


Language: zh

Keywords

Poisoning; Avermectin; Chlorfenapyr; Emamectin benzoate; Emamectin·chlorfenapyr; Insecticides

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print