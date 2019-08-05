|
Luo ZH, Chen YQ, Lin JR, Jiang WZ. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(7): 534-535.
急性甲维·虫螨腈中毒死亡一例
PMID
32746578
To analyze the clinical data of a case of acute emamectin·chlorfenapyr poisoning in Guangzhou 12th People's Hospital in 2019. The patient developed high fever and night sweats, and gradually became unconscious. The patient died after 5 days of treatment. The toxicity and mortality of emamectin·chlorfenapyr were high. For acute poisoning patients, in addition to conventional symptomatic treatment, early blood purification treatment should be actively carried out.
Poisoning; Avermectin; Chlorfenapyr; Emamectin benzoate; Emamectin·chlorfenapyr; Insecticides