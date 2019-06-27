Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association of WWP2 single nucleotide polymorphism (rs3790088, rs4247109) with delayed encephalopathy after acute carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP) , and explore the influences of DEACMP genetic predisposition.



METHODS: From November 2006 to December 2017, 235 DEACMP cases and 429 acute carbon monoxide poisoning (ACMP) cases were selected. All ACMP patients were followed up for more than 90 days without DEACMP. The DNA in all blood samples were extracted with the blood Genome DNA Extraction Kit. The method of Sequenom Mass Array SNP technique was used to detect the genotype and allele of WWP2. All DEACMP patients were assessed every 3 days after hospitalization by the Hasegawa Dementia Scale (HDS) and Activity of Daily Living Scale (ADL). The distribution of genotypes in conformty with Hardy-Weinderg law was analyzed by goodness-of-fit χ(2) test, and χ(2) test was used for association analysis.



RESULTS: For rs3790088, there were 226 DEACMP cases and 414 ACMP cases. For rs4247109, there were 234 DEACMP cases and 428 ACMP cases. For rs3790088 and rs4247109 in WWP2 gene: there were not significant differences in the gene genotype distribution and allele frequency of both DEACMP group and ACMP group (P>0.05). According to gender, there were not significant differences in WWP2 gene genotype distribution and allele frequency between two female groups and two male groups (P>0.05). After analysis by genetic model, the genotype distributions in both DEACMP group and ACMP group were not significantly differences in three genetic models (codominant genetic model, recessive genetic model and dominant genetic model, P>0.05).



CONCLUSION: It has not confirmed the genetic correlation between the two gene single nucleotide polymorphisms (rs3790088, rs4247109) of WWP2 gene and the incidence of DEACMP.

