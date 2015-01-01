Abstract

Previous research examining the association between criminal suspect's race and the likelihood of arrest has produced inconsistent findings. Social scientists remain unsure as to whether Black or White criminal suspects have a higher probability of arrest. Still others find no substantive association between a criminal suspect's race and the likelihood of arrest. This study contributes to the extant literature by examining the relationship between a criminal suspect's race and the arrest sanction for the crime of homicide while controlling for the strength of physical evidence linking the criminal suspect to the crime. Although strength of physical evidence against a defendant in a criminal case has been repeatedly shown to be important in determining a variety of criminal justice processing outcomes, it has typically been excluded from research studies examining the arrest decision due to data limitations. Logistic regression results show that Black homicide suspects are not more likely than similarly situated White homicide suspects to be arrested by police.



RESULTS also show that Black-on-White homicides are not more apt than other offender-victim racial combinations to culminate in an arrest. Based on these findings, it appears that a homicide suspect's race does not play a noteworthy role in influencing the likelihood of arrest after accounting for the strength of physical evidence gathered against the criminal suspect in the case.

