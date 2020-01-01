Abstract

Suicidal ideation and attempts are common among African American women sexual assault (SA) survivors. The potential links between self-blame for the assault, psychological distress, and suicidality are poorly understood, especially over time. In this 3-year longitudinal study, we examined whether self-blame (i.e., character and behavioral self-blame) predicted symptoms of depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as suicidal ideation and attempts, among low-income African American women with a history of SA (N = 473). A community sample of SA survivors completed 3 yearly surveys on victimization and postassault adjustment. Data were analyzed using a longitudinal mediation model. Character self-blame predicted subsequent symptoms of depression and PTSD. Depressive symptoms predicted subsequent suicidal ideation, and PTSD symptoms predicted later suicide attempts. An indirect effect passed from character self-blame at Year 1 to suicidal ideation at Year 3, through depressive symptoms at Year 2. Character self-blame may contribute to persistent psychological distress and suicidality among African American women SA survivors. Treatment programs should focus on self-blame attributions, especially among women experiencing depressive and PTSD symptoms. To prevent suicidal ideation and attempts, professionals and the public must engage in active nonblaming of survivors, who may need referrals and mental health treatment targeting self-blame. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en