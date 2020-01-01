|
Citation
|
Carter RT, Kirkinis K, Johnson VE. Traumatology 2020; 26(1): 11-18.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the relationships between symptoms of trauma and race-based traumatic stress to determine if and how reactions to negative race-based experiences are similar or different from symptoms associated with trauma. Participants were 421 community-based adult respondents. Canonical correlation analyses were used to examine patterns of relationships between race-based traumatic stress and trauma symptoms. Strong relationships were found between race-based traumatic stress and trauma symptoms as per the Trauma Symptom Checklist-40, indicating that race-based traumatic stress is significantly related to trauma reactions (e.g., dissociation, anxiety, depression, sexual problems, and sleep disturbance), especially in instances where individuals have endorsed negative race-based experiences as stressful.
Language: en