Szabo YZ, Nelson SM, Lantrip C. Traumatology 2020; 26(1): 29-34.

(Copyright © 2020, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)

10.1037/trm0000209

unavailable

Abstract

Childhood abuse and maltreatment has been linked to various problems that persist into adulthood, including distressing psychiatric and cognitive symptoms. Even in the absence of an underlying cognitive disorder, patients may still report cognitive complaints that are distressing and impair daily functioning. The present study tests the hypothesis that rumination explains links between childhood maltreatment and cognitive complaints. Participants were 46 adults aged 26 to 71 (M = 53) that were referred for neuropsychological testing for cognitive complains, but were not diagnosed with a cognitive disorder. Participants completed measures of childhood maltreatment, rumination, mental health symptoms, and subjective cognitive complaints. Childhood abuse predicted greater rumination (b =.33, SE =.16, p =.04, f² =.10), and rumination was significantly associated with cognitive complaints (b =.04, SE =.01, p =.001, f2 =.30).

FINDINGS were not due to symptoms of depression or posttraumatic stress disorder, and the same patterns of findings were supported using childhood maltreatment. These results have implications for trauma-informed care within health-care settings. With replication of this finding in larger samples, the results underscore the importance of targeting rumination in clients with subjective cognitive complaints. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
