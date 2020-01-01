|
Szabo YZ, Nelson SM, Lantrip C. Traumatology 2020; 26(1): 29-34.
Copyright © 2020, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals
Childhood abuse and maltreatment has been linked to various problems that persist into adulthood, including distressing psychiatric and cognitive symptoms. Even in the absence of an underlying cognitive disorder, patients may still report cognitive complaints that are distressing and impair daily functioning. The present study tests the hypothesis that rumination explains links between childhood maltreatment and cognitive complaints. Participants were 46 adults aged 26 to 71 (M = 53) that were referred for neuropsychological testing for cognitive complains, but were not diagnosed with a cognitive disorder. Participants completed measures of childhood maltreatment, rumination, mental health symptoms, and subjective cognitive complaints. Childhood abuse predicted greater rumination (b =.33, SE =.16, p =.04, f² =.10), and rumination was significantly associated with cognitive complaints (b =.04, SE =.01, p =.001, f2 =.30).
