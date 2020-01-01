Abstract

The hazards of conflict journalism leave journalists at heightened risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). What is not known is whether photographers differ from print reporters in this regard, given the differences in how they work in zones of conflict. The aim of the study therefore was to compare symptoms of PTSD and depression in these two groups. Demographic and behavioral data on 91 photographers and 240 print reporters were pooled from a series of studies investigating the emotional health of frontline journalists. Symptoms of PTSD and depression were recorded with the Impact of Events Scale-Revised (IES-R) and Beck Depression Inventory-Revised, respectively.



RESULTS revealed that the photographers were younger (δ =.487) and less educated (d =.481) than their print colleagues. They endorsed statistically fewer Avoidance (δ =.53), Intrusion (δ =.378), and Arousal (δ =.534) symptoms of PTSD on the IES-R, but scores on the Beck Depression Inventory-Revised did not differ between groups. A regression analysis revealed that group membership (photographer vs. print reporter) and sex independently predicted scores on all three subscales of the IES-R. Notwithstanding the a prior hypothesis that conflict photographers would show more symptoms of PTSD than print reporters, given their need to get physically closer to potentially traumatic events as part of their work, the converse was found. Possible reasons for this finding are discussed. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

