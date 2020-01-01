|
Feinstein A, Osmann J, Pavisian B. Traumatology 2020; 26(1): 35-39.
Abstract
|
The hazards of conflict journalism leave journalists at heightened risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). What is not known is whether photographers differ from print reporters in this regard, given the differences in how they work in zones of conflict. The aim of the study therefore was to compare symptoms of PTSD and depression in these two groups. Demographic and behavioral data on 91 photographers and 240 print reporters were pooled from a series of studies investigating the emotional health of frontline journalists. Symptoms of PTSD and depression were recorded with the Impact of Events Scale-Revised (IES-R) and Beck Depression Inventory-Revised, respectively.
