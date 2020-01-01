Abstract

Human service professionals offering psychosocial services to people who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) report multiple impacts to their physical and psychological well-being. These impacts have been described and investigated through multiple concepts including vicarious trauma, secondary traumatic stress disorder, compassion fatigue, and posttraumatic stress disorder. This scoping review mapped the relevant empirical literature on this topic guided by the question: What has been found in the empirical, peer-reviewed, scholarly literature examining exposure to the aversive details of IPV among human service professionals? A total of 13 relevant empirical studies investigating the impacts of exposure to the aversive details of IPV and human service professionals were found. The results were charted, collated, and summarized. The results support previous research finding IPV human service professionals to be at elevated risk of harm as a result of their work. The impacts of IPV practice were predominantly described as challenging. Some research participants also reported having experienced positive growth and appreciation for their work despite exposure to traumatic events. Protective factors including workplace social support emerged. Implications for practice, training, and research are offered. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

