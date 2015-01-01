SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Thomas J, Chappell-Deckert J, Thomas S. J. Public Health Issues Pract. 2019; 3(2): e150.

(Copyright © 2019, Gexin Publications)

10.33790/jphip1100150

unavailable

Gun violence is a growing public health crisis in America. Approximately 1,500 children per year die from gun violence in the United States. Approximately 800 children are shot and killed, another 600 die by gun suicide and 100 shoot themselves or someone else because of improperly stored firearms [1-3]. This manuscript highlights the need for social workers and allied health professionals to play a key role in preventing intentional and unintentional child shootings by educating clients and communities about safe gun practices. This manuscript describes the "Be SMART for Kids" program, a strengths-based, empowerment model with a non- confrontational approach to talking about guns and gun safety. Practical information for implementing the Be SMART model by incorporating it into everyday conversations, public health practices, education and policy are also described.

Keywords: Gun Violence, Gun Safety, Unintentional Child Shooting, Social Work

