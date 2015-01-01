|
Zurbenko I, Pera L. J. Public Health Issues Pract. 2020; 4(1): e167.
(Copyright © 2020, Gexin Publications)
Motor vehicle crashes are happening almost every day and unfortunately, some of them occur with fatality injuries. This paper presents a time series analysis on the trend and pattern of motor vehicle crash fatalities by month, day and day of the week in New York State. In this analysis, a statistical methodology for the decomposition of time series is used. The Kolmogorov - Zurbenko filter is used for decomposition of the crash fatalities into the long and seasonal and short-term component. Long-term component showed a 2 % decreases trend annually and seasonal term suggested increases of crash fatalities during the summer and decreases during winter period.
