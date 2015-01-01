Abstract

This essay interrogates Nicholas Kristof's reporting on sex trafficking in Cambodia, examining the New York Times columnist's narrative self-fashioning in the context of the neoimperialist rescue fantasies his writing perpetuates. It explores the intersections between Kristof's writing and the various media he employs, and considers the effects of both on the audience he wishes to interpellate in the name of action. In his reporting, Kristof disseminates a set of truth claims about sex, work, and mobility; he presents himself as a global savior figure and encourages the "ironic" participation of his reader, who is moved less to take part in a cosmopolitan morality centered on justice for the Other than to identify with the savior and contemplate their own narcissistic performance of solidarity.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en