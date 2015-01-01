SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barnes L. Humanity (Philadelphia, PA) 2020; 11(2): 147-164.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, University of Pennsylvania Press)

DOI

10.1353/hum.2020.0021

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This essay interrogates Nicholas Kristof's reporting on sex trafficking in Cambodia, examining the New York Times columnist's narrative self-fashioning in the context of the neoimperialist rescue fantasies his writing perpetuates. It explores the intersections between Kristof's writing and the various media he employs, and considers the effects of both on the audience he wishes to interpellate in the name of action. In his reporting, Kristof disseminates a set of truth claims about sex, work, and mobility; he presents himself as a global savior figure and encourages the "ironic" participation of his reader, who is moved less to take part in a cosmopolitan morality centered on justice for the Other than to identify with the savior and contemplate their own narcissistic performance of solidarity.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print