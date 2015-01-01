SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

von Boch-Galhau W. International journal for case reports 2019; 3(2): e4.

(Copyright © 2019)

unavailable

unavailable

Parental Alienation is an important mental condition that professionals in the field, especially those who work with children, adolescents and adults from divorced families should know. Although about thousand three hundred professional articles, book chapters and books, and also empirical studies, exist meanwhile (see website www.mc.vanderbilt.edu/pasg) from all over the world there is still not enough awareness of Parental Alienation in professional practice.


Language: en
