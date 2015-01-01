Abstract

The number of children entering the care system in English-speaking countries is increasing, with almost one in four women who have lost a child to care returning to court with a subsequent pregnancy. Currently, there is no statutory obligation in the UK to support women whose children have been taken into care or to prevent recurrent losses. Understanding which women are most at risk of losing their children and the possible reasons behind these losses is the first step to preventing them recurring. This article identifies the steps that can be taken to support women at risk of recurrently losing children to care.

Language: en