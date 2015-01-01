SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alekseev N, Lam WHK. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 93-101.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

DOI

10.11175/easts.13.93

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper is devoted an analysis using WIFI MAC addresses and video data. A framework is developed for processing and analysis of the data from WIFI scanners, particularly electronic devices with unique MAC addresses, for estimation of pedestrian flow and walking time. Experiments are conducted in the campus of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to collect relevant data and to investigate the detection performance of the WIFI scanners together with the signal strength of electronic devices. Pedestrian flow is estimated based on video data by moving observer method and WiFi data by the developed framework, respectively. Comparison is also made between the estimated number of pedestrians using WIFI data with the actual number of pedestrians extracted from video records.


Language: en

Keywords

pedestrian flow; video data; WIFI MAC address

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print