Abstract

The shipping industry plays a vital role in the Malaysian economy as most of the trading activities are done by ships. However, recent statistics show that the number of incidents within the shipping industry had risen over the years, and this involves loss of lives, damages on property and also to the environment. The aims of this study are to examine the relationship between supervision, safety focus, safety communication and feedback and also training towards safety performance at sea as well as to examine the most influential factor towards influencing the variance of the safety performance at sea. Through purposive sampling technique, a total of 233 seafarers working on board commercial ships in Malaysia were selected as the respondents. It is hoped that the findings of this paper can provide further insights into a more effective training strategies towards improving safety at sea as well as reducing maritime incidents.

Language: en