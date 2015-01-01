SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rizki M, Joewono TB, Belgiawan PF. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 523-541.

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

10.11175/easts.13.523

unavailable

Travellers performed activities during travel time to maximize their time and space constraint. Previous studies have suggested that this engagement will influence travel experience and consequently imply to well-being. This paper examines how travel experience of private car, taxi, and ride-sourcing passengers influenced by different types of secondary activities and its interaction with travelers' personal and travel characteristics. For those purposes, 216 respondents of aforementioned passengers were asked their travel experience in the formed of nine cognitive and affective questions using Satisfaction of Travel Scale Method (STS) in Jakarta Metropolitan Area (JMA). The results of this study found that performing relaxing activities such as resting/sleeping positively influenced travel experience across all the affective and cognitive domains. Positive cognitive evaluation of travel experience found associated with more multitasking engagement. This study also found that trip for working purpose associated with lower overall travel satisfaction.


Language: en

cognitive and affective; multitasking; satisfaction of travel scale; travel experience

