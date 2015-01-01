Abstract

In the current study, a comparative analysis was made between pedestrian flow characteristics over four skywalk facilities under different land use types in the city of Mumbai, India. Videography technique was used to collect data from Andheri (commercial), Ghatkopar (residential), Vile Parle (shopping) and Santa Cruz (educational) skywalks, and fundamental relationships were plotted between speed-density and speed-flow rate.



RESULTS showed that majority of the pedestrians using the facilities were male pedestrians in the age group of 23-45 years. Statistical tests (t-test and ANOVA single factor test) performed showed that gender, group size and mobile phone usage had significant effect on the walking speed. The maximum observed field density (of 1.6 ped/m2) and maximum flow rate (of 103 ped/min/m) was observed in Andheri (commercial) site. The current study can be extended for developing microscopic models, which can be used for developing capacity and level of service values for skywalk systems.

