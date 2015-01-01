Abstract

Inbound tourism has been steadily increasing in Japan and has benefited the country in many ways. To provide newcomers with a more satisfying experience, trip routes can be suggested by solving the Tourist Trip Design Problem (TTDP). However, the traditional TTDP does not consider the tourists' fatigue level. Hence, the most optimal route may end up not being the most desirable route. Therefore, the goal of this research is to add the fatigue factor into the TTDP and solve the Tourist Trip Design Problem with Fatigue (TTDPF). We analyze how the optimum route changes based on different levels of fatigue sensitivity. For a person with low fatigue sensitivity, it is logical to visit more tourist attractions with less rest in between. Eventually, we aim to provide the tourists with trip routes that are more realistic and directly applicable.

