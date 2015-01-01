Abstract

An intense acceleration operation is observed at intersection area due to various stop and go conditions as the acceleration operation depends on the traffic saturation, vehicle type, drive characteristics and other environmental aspects. Indian traffic stream is a mix of different vehicle categories with different characteristics. Thus the traditional method is not suitable for evaluating the acceleration parameters. Hence, a GPS based device (VBOX) was used to collect the acceleration behaviour of vehicles. Result shows that the speed and acceleration characteristics are different for each vehicle type and vehicles are attaining maximum speed at different time interval. Regression technique is implemented to develop acceleration model and the best fitted model is proposed as per various error norm and statistical significance. The outcomes of the present study is more useful for realistic estimation of various performance measures and also can be used as a valid input to differentmicrosimulation approaches.

