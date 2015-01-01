Abstract

With expansion of road network and increase innumber of motor vehicles that has crossed the mark of 2.1 lakh thousand in 2015, road accidents are the negative externality that emerge ascomplementary. But the fact that number of accidents and injuries have dropped and on thecontrary the fatalities and severity of accident have inflated by 4.7% in 2016 with respect toprevious year, the severity is the factor that has been rising at an alarming rate. Thus, the studyfocuses on determining risk index for rural highway which is a quantified value based onvarious factors such as exposure, accident severity, accident probability, etc. as per various researchers.This risk index is based upon Road Safety Audit and otherfactors. Geometric design elements and roadinfrastructure are considered as determinantsfor safety index calculation and further the validation is based upon the accident prediction model.

