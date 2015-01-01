SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mukherjee D, Mitra S. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 2049-2072.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

DOI

10.11175/easts.13.2049

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The present study aims to assess pedestrian perceived satisfaction level at signalized junctions in perspective of pedestrian fatality risk. The required data have collected from eight signalized intersections in Kolkata, India by conducting video graphic and questionnaire survey, and an ordered probit model has developed. Interestingly, it is observed from the model outcome that the pedestrian dissatisfaction level and fatal pedestrian crash frequency at an intersection are positively and significantly correlated.Further, the model outcomes confirm that pedestrian perceived safety and crossing difficulty, the presence of mixed land use type, pedestrian and traffic volume, post-encroachment time, road width, encroachment of footpath, length of pedestrian phase, and pedestrian delay at a particular intersection playan important role on pedestrian perceived satisfaction level.This study is supportive to develop existing conditions of signalized intersections and recommends for adequate facilities to be provided to improve pedestrian safety, comfort and convince.


Language: en

Keywords

Built Environment; Level of Service; Ordered Probit; Pedestrian Safety; Perception; Signalized Intersections

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print