Abstract

The present study aims to assess pedestrian perceived satisfaction level at signalized junctions in perspective of pedestrian fatality risk. The required data have collected from eight signalized intersections in Kolkata, India by conducting video graphic and questionnaire survey, and an ordered probit model has developed. Interestingly, it is observed from the model outcome that the pedestrian dissatisfaction level and fatal pedestrian crash frequency at an intersection are positively and significantly correlated.Further, the model outcomes confirm that pedestrian perceived safety and crossing difficulty, the presence of mixed land use type, pedestrian and traffic volume, post-encroachment time, road width, encroachment of footpath, length of pedestrian phase, and pedestrian delay at a particular intersection playan important role on pedestrian perceived satisfaction level.This study is supportive to develop existing conditions of signalized intersections and recommends for adequate facilities to be provided to improve pedestrian safety, comfort and convince.

