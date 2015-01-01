Abstract

Motorbike drivers are vulnerable on Indian roadsas the fatality rate is highest in total accidentsand thus demandfor effectiveness in helmet wearing.Thisarticleaimsin understanding the attitude, knowledge and characteristics of motorbike drivers towards helmet wearing. An online response sheet, roadside interview and roadside observational survey were performed to understand the above characteristics.The finding of from the study says that50% of age group (36-50 years) believed that helmet is heavy and causes neck pain.It was observed that 61% of motorbike drivers are wearing helmet and about 80% of pillion drivers recommend wearing of helmet, but 97% of pillion drivers do not wear helmet. The trip length, trip purpose, driver experience and road type are significantly affected by the socio-demographic variablesas gender and age towardswearing of helmet. The findings from this article shall be used by traffic administrators for reducing the crash severity.

Language: en