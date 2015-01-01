Abstract

Road user's behavior can be improved by road safety campaigns, which in combination with behavioral measures, can become a powerful way to persuade the public to behave more safely in traffic. Road traffic safety campaigns are one of the ways to influence the level of seat belt usage. The survey was conducted in Ulaanbaatar by recording the usage of seat belts before and after the launch of the campaign in road safety. By recording the level of the seat belt usage before the campaign, we observed a very low level of use. After the campaign, there is an increase of seat belts usage, suggesting that well designed campaign in road safety which includes all stakeholders in charge, responsible and concerned for the safety of participants, can yield positive results.

