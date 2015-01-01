SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amgalan E, Purevdorj C. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 2154-2162.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

DOI

10.11175/easts.13.2154

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road user's behavior can be improved by road safety campaigns, which in combination with behavioral measures, can become a powerful way to persuade the public to behave more safely in traffic. Road traffic safety campaigns are one of the ways to influence the level of seat belt usage. The survey was conducted in Ulaanbaatar by recording the usage of seat belts before and after the launch of the campaign in road safety. By recording the level of the seat belt usage before the campaign, we observed a very low level of use. After the campaign, there is an increase of seat belts usage, suggesting that well designed campaign in road safety which includes all stakeholders in charge, responsible and concerned for the safety of participants, can yield positive results.


Language: en

Keywords

Pilot campaign; Police enforcement; Seat belt usage; Traffic safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print