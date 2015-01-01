Abstract

Road traffic crash data from Kolkatacity showsa high share of fatal crashes at the un-signalized intersections. Based on the idea that crashes mainly evolve from conflicts, this study developed a novel methodology to correlate conflicts at the un-signalized intersection with factors of the built environment as well as traffic operational and regulatory parameters; so that proactive measures could be made to enhance safety.A multinomial logit model and an ordered probit model are developed to find how the conflict types and conflict severities are linked with the design and operational elements of intersections and what can be expected in terms of safety given certain conditions prevail at an un-signalized junction. Finally, a conclusiverelationshipis established between the share of conflicts and police reported fatal crashes, confirming the potential of conflict analysis as a promising technique for safety assessment in the absence of reliable and precise crash data.

Language: en