Abstract

Traffic enforcement is expected to affect accident prevention. The relationship between traffic violation and traffic accident needs to be investigated. In this paper, through the combination of national traffic violation record database, national traffic accident database, and driver and car registration database, it makes it possible to use the Survival Theory to analyze the association between the traffic violation and the traffic accident involved of a driver. This paper investigated the accident-involved drivers, including single accident and multiple accidents, and discussed the influence of violation citation on the accident occurrence. The results show that the violation citations of a driver will affect the time lag of accident occurrence afterward. A serious violation, like drunk driving, will increase the accident occurrence time lag after the violation citation. Drivers involving in multiple accidents will have shorter accident occurrence time lag after violation than those involving in only a single accident driver.

