Abstract

The paper used survival analysis to investigate the characteristics of violation and accident occurrence of motorcyclists and car drivers after acquiring a driver license. Factors, including gender, age, and license possession status, were analyzed. The data were collected through the integration of driver license file, vehicle accident file, and traffic violation file in the years from 2012 to 2017.Survival theory and Cox proportional hazards regression model were adopted to investigate the accident occurrence time and risk factors associated with traffic violations and accidents. The results indicated that the violation and accident involvement of males were higher than females when driving motorcycles and cars. Moreover, the age of acquiring a driver license had a positive effect on the reduction of violations and accidents. The experience of past licensure and/or with more driving experience could also lower the accident involvement risk.

Language: en