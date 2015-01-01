|
Citation
|
Amendola S, Spensieri V, Biuso GS, Cerutti R. Scand. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32754935
|
Abstract
|
In the last two decades, scientific research has explored the problematic use of internet, videogames and mobile phones. However, there is still little consistent knowledge regarding the co-occurrence of problematic technology use and the role of maladaptive personality characteristics in adolescence. The present study aimed to investigate adolescents' styles of technology use with a cluster analysis approach focusing on personality functioning. The sample comprised 408 Italian adolescents (46.3% males) aged 11 to 18 years (Mage = 13.80; SD = 2.08). Data were collected using the Internet Addiction Test, the Videogame Dependency Scale, the Test of Mobile-Phone Dependence Brief Form and the Personality Inventory for DSM5 Brief Form.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
internet; personality; Adolescence; cluster analysis; maladaptive functioning; mobile phones; videogames