Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relative influences of baseline risk factors for pediatric nonaccidental burns have not been well described. We evaluated baseline characteristics of pediatric nonaccidental burn patients and their primary caretakers.



Methods: A single-center retrospective cohort study was conducted of pediatric (age < 17) burn patients from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2018. The primary outcome was nonaccidental burn, defined as burn secondary to abuse or neglect as determined by the inpatient child protection team or Child Protective Services. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed.



Results: Of 489 burn patients, 47 (9.6%) suffered nonaccidental burns. Nonaccidental burn patients more frequently had a history of Child Protective Services involvement (48.9% vs 9.7%, P < .001), as did their primary caretakers (59.6% vs 10.9%, P < .001). Non-Hispanic black children had higher rates of Child Protective Services referral (50.7% vs 26.7%, P < .001) and nonaccidental burn diagnosis (18.9% vs 5.6%, P < .001) than children of other races/ethnicities. On multivariate analysis, caretaker involvement with CPS (odds ratio 7.53, 95% confidence interval 3.38-16.77) and non-Hispanic black race/ethnicity (odds ratio 3.28, 95% confidence interval 1.29-8.36) were associated with nonaccidental burn.



Conclusion: Caretaker history of Child Protective Services involvement and non-Hispanic black race/ethnicity were associated with increased odds of pediatric nonaccidental burn. Prospective research is necessary to determine whether these represent true risk factors for nonaccidental burn or are the result of other confounders, such as socioeconomic status.

