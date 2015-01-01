SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santos Chaves MSR, Shimizu IS. Rev. Bras. Med. Trab. 2018; 16(4): 436-441.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018, Associação Nacional de Medicina do Trabalho)

DOI

10.5327/Z1679443520180286

PMID

32754658 PMCID

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military police officers are a distinct population group given they deal everyday with violence and crime. For this reason they are more susceptible to develop burnout syndrome, resulting in significant decrease of productivity and changes in the quality of sleep.

Objective: To analyze the correlation between burnout syndrome and sleep quality relative among military police officers.

Method: Cross-sectional, descriptive and quantitative study conducted with 32 military police officers of the military police battalion of Teresina, Piaui, Brazil. Data collection was performed through administration of a questionnaire for sociodemographic data, the Masliach Burnout Inventory and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. Pearson's correlation was used for statistical analysis.

Results: The sample comprised 32 male military police officers, with average age 44.35±5.63 years old. Sleep duration exhibited highly significant, inverse and moderate correlation with emotional exhaustion (p=0.0003). Emotional exhaustion exhibited significant moderate correlation with sleep quality (p=0.004). Depersonalization exhibited significant, albeit weak correlation with sleep quality (p=0.03).

Conclusion: Burnout syndrome domains emotional exhaustion and depersonalization exhibited significant correlation with sleep quality.


Language: en

Keywords

police; occupational health; burnout, professional; sleep

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print