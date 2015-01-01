Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military police officers are a distinct population group given they deal everyday with violence and crime. For this reason they are more susceptible to develop burnout syndrome, resulting in significant decrease of productivity and changes in the quality of sleep.



Objective: To analyze the correlation between burnout syndrome and sleep quality relative among military police officers.



Method: Cross-sectional, descriptive and quantitative study conducted with 32 military police officers of the military police battalion of Teresina, Piaui, Brazil. Data collection was performed through administration of a questionnaire for sociodemographic data, the Masliach Burnout Inventory and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. Pearson's correlation was used for statistical analysis.



Results: The sample comprised 32 male military police officers, with average age 44.35±5.63 years old. Sleep duration exhibited highly significant, inverse and moderate correlation with emotional exhaustion (p=0.0003). Emotional exhaustion exhibited significant moderate correlation with sleep quality (p=0.004). Depersonalization exhibited significant, albeit weak correlation with sleep quality (p=0.03).



Conclusion: Burnout syndrome domains emotional exhaustion and depersonalization exhibited significant correlation with sleep quality.

Language: en