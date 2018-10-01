Abstract

Context: Road traffic injuries is estimated to be the ninth leading cause of death across all age groups globally. People in need of trauma care, after a road crash, are most likely to survive if they receive definitive care within the first hour (Golden hour) after the crash. Essential prehospital care includes prompt communication, treatment, and transport of injured people to formal healthcare facilities.



Aims: To assess the availability and utilization pattern of existing facilities for post-crash emergency care in Aligarh.



Settings and Design: The present study was undertaken on two National highways- NH-91 and NH-93 and the connecting bypass roads of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.



Subjects and Methods: All the individuals who met road traffic accident (RTA) between the earmarked areas from 1st October, 2018 to 30th September, 2019 and reported for treatment (either on their own or brought by relatives, passersby, ambulance or police) to the selected hospitals were included in the study.



Statistical Analysis Used: Data presented in the form of frequency tables and percentages.



Results: Out of 665 patients interviewed during the study period, 556 (83.61%) patients were males and 109 (16.39%) were females with M: F ratio been 5.10:1. Among the first responders, 448 (67.36%) were lay persons and 42 (6.31%) were police personnel. 261 (39.25%) of patients received help within 10-30 min of RTA. Use of toll-free no. was limited to 265 (39.84%) patients. Ambulance was the mode of transport in 155 (23.30%) of RTA cases. 589 (88.58%) of patients reported to Government hospitals.



Conclusions: Post-crash emergency care is in nascent stage in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Toll free numbers and ambulances are available but proper utilization and quality of care is lacking. Lay person is the most important personnel in improving the post-crash care.

