Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inappropriate usage of mobile phones is very hazardous for school and college students as it results in poor academic performance due to the poor concentration during classes or lectures over use of mobile phones, accidents due to reduced concentration while driving, and poor social relations due to preference for mobile usage and avoiding nearby people.



Aim: Considering the above facts, the present study was conducted with an aim to estimate the prevalence of nomophobia among students and interns of medical college and its negative impacts on their sleep quality, and academic performance.



Methods: The present study was conducted at SHKM GMC, Nalhar, Nuh from November to December 2018 among 600 MBBS students and interns who were using mobile phones using a pretested, predesigned, and standardized questionnaire. Test results with P value less than 0.05 only were considered statistically significant.



Results: Nearly two fifth of the study subjects (40.1%) were found to have nomophobic, with scores more than twenty-four. The Pearson's chi square analysis reflected that most of the academic performance variables such as decline in study habits and grades, reduced concentration, and coming late for classes have a statistically significant (P = 0.000) association with nomophobe score.



Conclusion: In conclusion, a significant burden of mobile phone addiction and a tendency for impaired control that compromises the health and wellness were prevalent in medical students. Measures need to be taken to address this challenge in view of the current era of growing information technology.

