Abstract

BACKGROUND: Majority of childhood poisonings are unintentional. The incidence of poisoning in children has been shown to be reduced by a significant amount. But to develop effective prevention strategies, the state health care planners need better information on the number and types of poisonings, circumstances in which they occur, and how serious the problem is.



Objective: To study the clinical profile of poisoning in children.



Methods: A hospital-based cross-sectional study was carried out among children aged 0-12 years with the history of poisoning. Detailed history, clinical examination, and details of poisoning was obtained. Data was analyzed using proportions.



Results: Majority (77.8%) belonged to the age group of 1-5 years and were males (65.4%). Household chemicals were ingested in 83 cases out of 153, (54.25%) and in 147 cases (96.1%), poisonous substance was easily accessible to victim. In 144 out of 153 cases (94.1%), poisonous substance was accidentally ingested by the child itself, 131 out of 153 cases (85.6%) occurred at home, while 18 (11.8%) cases occurred in home surroundings. Of the 153 cases, 2 patients (1.3%) presented with the history of diarrhoea, 12 patients (7.8%) in altered sensorium, 6 patients (3.9%) had fever, 16 patients (10.5%) presented with cough, 37 patients (24.2%) presented with excessive secretions from mouth. 31 patients (20.3%) presented with vomiting without blood staining and 12 patients (7.8%) had blood stained vomiting as their chief complaint. Mucosal injury was noted in 41 cases (26.8%).



Conclusion: Poisoning was common in males. Household chemical was most commonly ingested. Majority children had domestic poisoning and self-unintentional.

Language: en