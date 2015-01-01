|
Jeschke AM, de Lange AMM, Withagen R, Caljouw SR. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1657.
32754098
BACKGROUND: Despite the known health benefits of physical activity, the number of older adults exercising regularly remains low in many countries. There is a demand for public open space interventions that can safely train balance, muscular strength, and cardiovascular fitness. In this participatory design study, older adults and young adults were to create their own stepping stones configurations. We provided them with six stepping stones, and examined the gap widths that each group of participants created and how they used the configurations.
built environment; active aging; affordances; gap crossing; multi-target stepping; physical activity designs; stepping stone configurations